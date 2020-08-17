Raunaq EPC Int Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.14 crore, down 60.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.14 crore in June 2020 down 60.35% from Rs. 5.40 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2020 up 95.07% from Rs. 9.43 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2020 up 102.24% from Rs. 12.08 crore in June 2019.

Raunaq EPC Int shares closed at 26.20 on August 14, 2020 (BSE) and has given -34.50% returns over the last 6 months and 12.45% over the last 12 months.