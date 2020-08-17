Raunaq EPC Int Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.14 crore, down 60.35% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Raunaq EPC International are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.14 crore in June 2020 down 60.35% from Rs. 5.40 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2020 up 95.07% from Rs. 9.43 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2020 up 102.24% from Rs. 12.08 crore in June 2019.
Raunaq EPC Int shares closed at 26.20 on August 14, 2020 (BSE) and has given -34.50% returns over the last 6 months and 12.45% over the last 12 months.
|Raunaq EPC International
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.14
|5.31
|5.40
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.14
|5.31
|5.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.13
|0.57
|1.06
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.88
|1.06
|1.63
|Depreciation
|0.20
|0.26
|0.18
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.71
|12.31
|16.45
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.78
|-8.88
|-13.93
|Other Income
|0.85
|0.14
|1.67
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.07
|-8.74
|-12.26
|Interest
|0.44
|0.43
|0.91
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.37
|-9.17
|-13.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.37
|-9.17
|-13.17
|Tax
|0.10
|6.87
|-3.74
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.46
|-16.04
|-9.43
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.46
|-16.04
|-9.43
|Equity Share Capital
|3.34
|3.34
|3.34
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.39
|-47.96
|-28.21
|Diluted EPS
|-1.39
|-47.96
|-28.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.39
|-47.96
|-28.21
|Diluted EPS
|-1.39
|-47.96
|-28.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 17, 2020 10:44 am