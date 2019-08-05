Raunaq EPC Int Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 5.40 crore, down 54.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.40 crore in June 2019 down 54.3% from Rs. 11.81 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.43 crore in June 2019 down 493.58% from Rs. 1.59 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.08 crore in June 2019 down 3351.43% from Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2018.

Raunaq EPC Int shares closed at 29.60 on July 31, 2019 (BSE) and has given -54.46% returns over the last 6 months and -74.98% over the last 12 months.