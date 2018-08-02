Raunaq EPC Int standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 11.81 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 11.81 16.32 13.84 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 11.81 16.32 13.84 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 6.83 7.21 6.32 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 2.08 1.82 2.34 Depreciation 0.21 0.24 0.20 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 3.40 8.56 4.43 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.72 -1.51 0.54 Other Income 0.16 1.75 0.27 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.56 0.24 0.81 Interest 0.48 0.66 0.70 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.04 -0.42 0.11 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -1.04 -0.42 0.11 Tax 0.55 -0.57 0.04 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.59 0.15 0.08 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.59 0.15 0.08 Equity Share Capital 3.34 3.34 3.34 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -4.75 0.43 0.23 Diluted EPS -4.75 0.43 0.23 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -4.75 0.43 0.23 Diluted EPS -4.75 0.43 0.23 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited