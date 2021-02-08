Raunaq EPC Int Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.59 crore, down 42.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.59 crore in December 2020 down 42.65% from Rs. 4.52 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2020 up 123.74% from Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2020 up 106.67% from Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2019.

Raunaq EPC Int EPS has increased to Rs. 0.72 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.04 in December 2019.

Raunaq EPC Int shares closed at 23.70 on February 05, 2021 (BSE)