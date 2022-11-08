English
    Raunaq EPC Int Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.49 crore, up 217.67% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 06:50 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Raunaq EPC International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.49 crore in September 2022 up 217.67% from Rs. 0.47 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.17 crore in September 2022 up 420.28% from Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.82 crore in September 2022 up 366.67% from Rs. 0.39 crore in September 2021.

    Raunaq EPC Int EPS has increased to Rs. 3.51 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.45 in September 2021.

    Raunaq EPC Int shares closed at 24.50 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 10.11% returns over the last 6 months and 4.93% over the last 12 months.

    Raunaq EPC International
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.491.820.47
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.491.820.47
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.511.330.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.000.390.13
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.480.620.73
    Depreciation0.110.070.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.830.620.96
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.44-1.21-1.47
    Other Income2.150.691.76
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.71-0.520.29
    Interest0.100.100.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.61-0.620.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.61-0.620.00
    Tax0.44-0.410.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.17-0.21-0.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.17-0.21-0.15
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates----0.37
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.17-0.210.23
    Equity Share Capital3.343.343.34
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.51-0.620.45
    Diluted EPS3.51-0.620.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.51-0.620.45
    Diluted EPS3.51-0.620.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:26 pm