Raunaq EPC Int Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore, down 96.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore in September 2021 down 96.34% from Rs. 12.77 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2021 down 84.73% from Rs. 1.48 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.39 crore in September 2021 down 85% from Rs. 2.60 crore in September 2020.

Raunaq EPC Int EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.45 in September 2021 from Rs. 4.41 in September 2020.

Raunaq EPC Int shares closed at 23.45 on November 02, 2021 (BSE) and has given 12.47% returns over the last 6 months and 10.61% over the last 12 months.