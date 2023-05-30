Raunaq EPC Int Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.09 crore, down 74.17% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Raunaq EPC International are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.09 crore in March 2023 down 74.17% from Rs. 4.21 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.08 crore in March 2023 down 68.35% from Rs. 1.83 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.72 crore in March 2023 down 77.78% from Rs. 1.53 crore in March 2022.
Raunaq EPC Int shares closed at 20.73 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given -10.26% returns over the last 6 months and -7.46% over the last 12 months.
|Raunaq EPC International
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.09
|1.37
|4.21
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.09
|1.37
|4.21
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.05
|0.73
|3.37
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.05
|0.29
|0.23
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.28
|0.43
|0.72
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.03
|0.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.65
|1.39
|2.04
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.98
|-1.49
|-2.23
|Other Income
|0.22
|0.37
|0.61
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.76
|-1.12
|-1.61
|Interest
|0.05
|0.09
|0.24
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.81
|-1.21
|-1.85
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.81
|-1.21
|-1.85
|Tax
|0.27
|-0.62
|-0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.08
|-0.59
|-1.83
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.08
|-0.59
|-1.83
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-3.08
|-0.59
|-1.83
|Equity Share Capital
|3.34
|3.34
|3.34
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.22
|-1.77
|-5.48
|Diluted EPS
|-9.22
|-1.77
|-5.48
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.22
|-1.77
|-5.48
|Diluted EPS
|-9.22
|-1.77
|-5.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited