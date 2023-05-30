Raunaq EPC Int Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.09 crore, down 74.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.09 crore in March 2023 down 74.17% from Rs. 4.21 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.08 crore in March 2023 down 68.35% from Rs. 1.83 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.72 crore in March 2023 down 77.78% from Rs. 1.53 crore in March 2022.

Raunaq EPC Int shares closed at 20.73 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given -10.26% returns over the last 6 months and -7.46% over the last 12 months.