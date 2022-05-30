Raunaq EPC Int Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.21 crore, up 37.11% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Raunaq EPC International are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.21 crore in March 2022 up 37.11% from Rs. 3.07 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.83 crore in March 2022 down 64.01% from Rs. 1.12 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.53 crore in March 2022 down 82.14% from Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2021.
Raunaq EPC Int shares closed at 22.20 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)
|
|Raunaq EPC International
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.21
|1.05
|3.07
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.21
|1.05
|3.07
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.37
|0.66
|0.07
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.23
|-0.62
|0.37
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.72
|0.71
|0.71
|Depreciation
|0.08
|0.09
|0.17
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.04
|1.02
|2.83
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.23
|-0.80
|-1.08
|Other Income
|0.61
|0.22
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.61
|-0.58
|-1.01
|Interest
|0.24
|0.15
|0.30
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.85
|-0.74
|-1.31
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.85
|-0.74
|-1.31
|Tax
|-0.02
|0.00
|-0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.83
|-0.74
|-1.27
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.83
|-0.74
|-1.27
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|0.15
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.83
|-0.74
|-1.12
|Equity Share Capital
|3.34
|3.34
|3.34
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.48
|-2.21
|-3.34
|Diluted EPS
|-5.48
|-2.21
|-3.34
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.48
|-2.21
|-3.34
|Diluted EPS
|-5.48
|-2.21
|-3.34
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited