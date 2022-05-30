Raunaq EPC Int Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.21 crore, up 37.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.21 crore in March 2022 up 37.11% from Rs. 3.07 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.83 crore in March 2022 down 64.01% from Rs. 1.12 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.53 crore in March 2022 down 82.14% from Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2021.

Raunaq EPC Int shares closed at 22.20 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)