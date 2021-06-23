Raunaq EPC Int Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.07 crore, down 82.69% Y-o-Y
June 23, 2021 / 09:15 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Raunaq EPC International are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.07 crore in March 2021 down 82.69% from Rs. 17.72 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.12 crore in March 2021 up 91.78% from Rs. 13.58 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2021 up 84.27% from Rs. 5.34 crore in March 2020.
Raunaq EPC Int shares closed at 25.90 on June 22, 2021 (BSE) and has given 14.86% returns over the last 6 months and 7.02% over the last 12 months.
|Raunaq EPC International
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.07
|2.59
|17.72
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.07
|2.59
|17.72
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.07
|0.07
|9.83
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.37
|-0.33
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.71
|1.06
|1.93
|Depreciation
|0.17
|0.18
|0.50
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.83
|1.68
|11.49
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.08
|-0.07
|-6.03
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.82
|0.19
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.01
|0.75
|-5.84
|Interest
|0.30
|0.32
|0.75
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.31
|0.43
|-6.59
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.31
|0.43
|-6.59
|Tax
|-0.05
|0.19
|6.99
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.27
|0.24
|-13.58
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.27
|0.24
|-13.58
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.15
|0.20
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.12
|0.44
|-13.58
|Equity Share Capital
|3.34
|3.34
|3.34
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.34
|1.32
|-40.62
|Diluted EPS
|-3.34
|1.32
|-40.62
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.34
|1.32
|-40.62
|Diluted EPS
|-3.34
|1.32
|-40.62
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
