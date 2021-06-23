Raunaq EPC Int Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.07 crore, down 82.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.07 crore in March 2021 down 82.69% from Rs. 17.72 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.12 crore in March 2021 up 91.78% from Rs. 13.58 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2021 up 84.27% from Rs. 5.34 crore in March 2020.

Raunaq EPC Int shares closed at 25.90 on June 22, 2021 (BSE) and has given 14.86% returns over the last 6 months and 7.02% over the last 12 months.