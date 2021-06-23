MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:'COLLECTIVE FORCE: India Inc. unites to tackle the second wave of COVID-19' on June 23, 11 am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Raunaq EPC Int Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.07 crore, down 82.69% Y-o-Y

June 23, 2021 / 09:15 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Raunaq EPC International are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.07 crore in March 2021 down 82.69% from Rs. 17.72 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.12 crore in March 2021 up 91.78% from Rs. 13.58 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2021 up 84.27% from Rs. 5.34 crore in March 2020.

Raunaq EPC Int shares closed at 25.90 on June 22, 2021 (BSE) and has given 14.86% returns over the last 6 months and 7.02% over the last 12 months.

Close
Raunaq EPC International
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations3.072.5917.72
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations3.072.5917.72
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials0.070.079.83
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.37-0.33--
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.711.061.93
Depreciation0.170.180.50
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses2.831.6811.49
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.08-0.07-6.03
Other Income0.060.820.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.010.75-5.84
Interest0.300.320.75
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.310.43-6.59
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-1.310.43-6.59
Tax-0.050.196.99
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.270.24-13.58
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.270.24-13.58
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.150.20--
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.120.44-13.58
Equity Share Capital3.343.343.34
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-3.341.32-40.62
Diluted EPS-3.341.32-40.62
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-3.341.32-40.62
Diluted EPS-3.341.32-40.62
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Construction & Contracting - Civil #Earnings First-Cut #Raunaq EPC Int #Raunaq EPC International #Results
first published: Jun 23, 2021 09:11 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | What is holding back mutual fund's penetration in smaller towns?

Simply Save | What is holding back mutual fund's penetration in smaller towns?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.