Raunaq EPC Int Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.82 crore, up 69.8% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Raunaq EPC International are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.82 crore in June 2022 up 69.8% from Rs. 1.07 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2022 down 162.97% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2022 down 32.35% from Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2021.
|Raunaq EPC International
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.82
|4.21
|1.07
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.82
|4.21
|1.07
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.33
|3.37
|0.04
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.39
|0.23
|0.24
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.62
|0.72
|0.73
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.08
|0.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.62
|2.04
|1.26
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.21
|-2.23
|-1.32
|Other Income
|0.69
|0.61
|0.85
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.52
|-1.61
|-0.47
|Interest
|0.10
|0.24
|0.29
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.62
|-1.85
|-0.76
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.62
|-1.85
|-0.76
|Tax
|-0.41
|-0.02
|-0.17
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.21
|-1.83
|-0.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.21
|-1.83
|-0.60
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|0.52
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.21
|-1.83
|-0.08
|Equity Share Capital
|3.34
|3.34
|3.34
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.62
|-5.48
|-0.24
|Diluted EPS
|-0.62
|-5.48
|-0.24
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.62
|-5.48
|-0.24
|Diluted EPS
|-0.62
|-5.48
|-0.24
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
