Raunaq EPC Int Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.05 crore, down 59.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.05 crore in December 2021 down 59.35% from Rs. 2.59 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2021 down 267.23% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2021 down 152.69% from Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2020.

Raunaq EPC Int shares closed at 26.60 on February 08, 2022 (BSE)