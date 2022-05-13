RattanIndia Power reports Rs 306 crore loss in March quarter

Representative image

RattanIndia Power on Friday reported a loss of Rs 306.39 crore for the quarter ended March mainly due to lower revenues. The consolidated net profit of the company was at Rs 39.28 crore in the year-ago period, according to a BSE filing.

Total income during the quarter came down to Rs 1,032.75 crore from Rs 1,343.26 crore in the same period a year ago. In 2021-22 fiscal, the consolidated net loss widened to Rs 1,981.45 crore from Rs Rs 941.86 crore in 2020-21.

Total income in the fiscal rose to Rs 3,669.16 crore as compared to Rs 2,634.16 crore in the preceding fiscal.





