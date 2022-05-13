English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    RattanIndia Power reports Rs 306 crore loss in March quarter

    Total income during the quarter came down to Rs 1,032.75 crore from Rs 1,343.26 crore in the same period a year ago. In 2021-22 fiscal, the consolidated net loss widened to Rs 1,981.45 crore from Rs Rs 941.86 crore in 2020-21.

    PTI
    May 13, 2022 / 04:49 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    RattanIndia Power on Friday reported a loss of Rs 306.39 crore for the quarter ended March mainly due to lower revenues. The consolidated net profit of the company was at Rs 39.28 crore in the year-ago period, according to a BSE filing.

    Total income during the quarter came down to Rs 1,032.75 crore from Rs 1,343.26 crore in the same period a year ago. In 2021-22 fiscal, the consolidated net loss widened to Rs 1,981.45 crore from Rs Rs 941.86 crore in 2020-21.

    Total income in the fiscal rose to Rs 3,669.16 crore as compared to Rs 2,634.16 crore in the preceding fiscal.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #earnings #RattanIndia Power #Results
    first published: May 13, 2022 04:49 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.