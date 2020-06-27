RattanIndia Power loss narrows to Rs 511 crore in March quarter

RattanIndia Power consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 511.77 crore in March quarter, compared to Rs 593.95 crore loss in same period last year.

Total income of the company rose to Rs 364.94 crore quarter ended March 31, from Rs 289.38 crore last year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated net profit of the company stood at Rs 165.15 crore in 2019-20 as against a loss of 3,327.97 crore in 2018-19.

Total income of the company in 2019-20 was Rs 1,984.59 crore, down from Rs 2,098.71 crore in 2018-19.