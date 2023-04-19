 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rattanindia Enterprises gains 7% on launch of fashion business

Apr 19, 2023 / 10:35 AM IST

The apparel business has been launched by RattanIndia Enterprises’ wholly-owned subsidiary Neobrands Limited, which seeks to become a hub for several brands in the fashion industry, the company has said

Shares of Rattanindia Enterprises Ltd jumped more than 7 percent in the morning trade on April 19 after the company said its launched a direct-to-consumer (D2C) fashion brand.

The brand has been launched by RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd’s wholly-owned subsidiary Neobrands Limited.

At 10.21am, the stock was trading at Rs 40.44 on BSE, up 4.74 percent from its previous close, after hitting a high of Rs 41.42.

The new venture will encompass a range of fashion categories such as everyday wear, denim, athleisure, and performance wear, it said.