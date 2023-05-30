Rattanindia Ent Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.89 crore, up 47.67% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rattanindia Enterprises are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.89 crore in March 2023 up 47.67% from Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 113.23 crore in March 2023 down 358.26% from Rs. 43.84 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 105.67 crore in March 2023 down 329.47% from Rs. 46.05 crore in March 2022.
Rattanindia Ent shares closed at 38.98 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -19.88% returns over the last 6 months and -6.52% over the last 12 months.
|Rattanindia Enterprises
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.89
|1.08
|0.60
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.89
|1.08
|0.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.90
|1.23
|0.83
|Depreciation
|0.62
|0.55
|0.53
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|106.89
|43.68
|1.02
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-107.52
|-44.38
|-1.79
|Other Income
|1.23
|0.64
|47.31
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-106.29
|-43.74
|45.52
|Interest
|6.94
|5.57
|1.47
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-113.23
|-49.31
|44.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-113.23
|-49.31
|44.05
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-113.23
|-49.31
|43.84
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-113.23
|-49.31
|43.84
|Equity Share Capital
|276.45
|276.45
|276.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.82
|-0.36
|0.32
|Diluted EPS
|-0.82
|-0.36
|0.32
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.82
|-0.36
|0.32
|Diluted EPS
|-0.82
|-0.36
|0.32
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited