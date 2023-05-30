English
    Rattanindia Ent Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.89 crore, up 47.67% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 12:55 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rattanindia Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.89 crore in March 2023 up 47.67% from Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 113.23 crore in March 2023 down 358.26% from Rs. 43.84 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 105.67 crore in March 2023 down 329.47% from Rs. 46.05 crore in March 2022.

    Rattanindia Ent shares closed at 38.98 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -19.88% returns over the last 6 months and -6.52% over the last 12 months.

    Rattanindia Enterprises
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.891.080.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.891.080.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.901.230.83
    Depreciation0.620.550.53
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses106.8943.681.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-107.52-44.38-1.79
    Other Income1.230.6447.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-106.29-43.7445.52
    Interest6.945.571.47
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-113.23-49.3144.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-113.23-49.3144.05
    Tax----0.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-113.23-49.3143.84
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-113.23-49.3143.84
    Equity Share Capital276.45276.45276.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.82-0.360.32
    Diluted EPS-0.82-0.360.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.82-0.360.32
    Diluted EPS-0.82-0.360.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

