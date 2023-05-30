Rattanindia Ent Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.89 crore, up 47.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.89 crore in March 2023 up 47.67% from Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 113.23 crore in March 2023 down 358.26% from Rs. 43.84 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 105.67 crore in March 2023 down 329.47% from Rs. 46.05 crore in March 2022.

Rattanindia Ent shares closed at 38.98 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -19.88% returns over the last 6 months and -6.52% over the last 12 months.