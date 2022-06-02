Rattanindia Ent Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore, up 500% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore in March 2022 up 500% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.84 crore in March 2022 up 19911.75% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.05 crore in March 2022 up 17811.54% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2021.

Rattanindia Ent EPS has increased to Rs. 0.32 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2021.

Rattanindia Ent shares closed at 54.15 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 23.63% returns over the last 6 months and 202.51% over the last 12 months.