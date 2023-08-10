English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Rattanindia Ent Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.33 crore, up 24.05% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 11:57 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rattanindia Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.33 crore in June 2023 up 24.05% from Rs. 1.07 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 189.82 crore in June 2023 up 189.47% from Rs. 212.15 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 198.62 crore in June 2023 up 195.45% from Rs. 208.09 crore in June 2022.

    Rattanindia Ent EPS has increased to Rs. 1.37 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.53 in June 2022.

    Rattanindia Ent shares closed at 54.75 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 28.07% returns over the last 6 months and 24.57% over the last 12 months.

    Rattanindia Enterprises
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.330.891.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.330.891.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.450.900.88
    Depreciation0.940.620.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.45106.89208.45
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.51-107.52-208.81
    Other Income204.191.230.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax197.68-106.29-208.64
    Interest7.866.943.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax189.82-113.23-212.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax189.82-113.23-212.15
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities189.82-113.23-212.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period189.82-113.23-212.15
    Equity Share Capital276.45276.45276.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.37-0.82-1.53
    Diluted EPS1.37-0.82-1.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.37-0.82-1.53
    Diluted EPS1.37-0.82-1.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Rattanindia Ent #RattanIndia Enterprises #Results
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 11:44 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!