Rattanindia Ent Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.33 crore, up 24.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.33 crore in June 2023 up 24.05% from Rs. 1.07 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 189.82 crore in June 2023 up 189.47% from Rs. 212.15 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 198.62 crore in June 2023 up 195.45% from Rs. 208.09 crore in June 2022.

Rattanindia Ent EPS has increased to Rs. 1.37 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.53 in June 2022.

Rattanindia Ent shares closed at 54.75 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 28.07% returns over the last 6 months and 24.57% over the last 12 months.