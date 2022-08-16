 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rattanindia Ent Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.07 crore, up 6.81% Y-o-Y

Aug 16, 2022 / 02:00 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rattanindia Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.07 crore in June 2022 up 6.81% from Rs. 1.00 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 212.15 crore in June 2022 down 75760.45% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 208.09 crore in June 2022 down 63157.58% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2021.

Rattanindia Ent shares closed at 44.70 on August 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.07% returns over the last 6 months and -22.26% over the last 12 months.

Rattanindia Enterprises
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.07 0.60 1.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.07 0.60 1.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.88 0.83 0.63
Depreciation 0.55 0.53 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 208.45 1.02 0.26
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -208.81 -1.79 0.10
Other Income 0.17 47.31 0.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -208.64 45.52 0.33
Interest 3.51 1.47 --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -212.15 44.05 0.33
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -212.15 44.05 0.33
Tax -- 0.20 0.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -212.15 43.84 0.28
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -212.15 43.84 0.28
Equity Share Capital 276.45 276.45 276.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.53 0.32 0.00
Diluted EPS -1.53 0.32 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.53 0.32 0.00
Diluted EPS -1.53 0.32 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

