Rattanindia Ent Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.07 crore, up 6.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.07 crore in June 2022 up 6.81% from Rs. 1.00 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 212.15 crore in June 2022 down 75760.45% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 208.09 crore in June 2022 down 63157.58% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2021.

Rattanindia Ent shares closed at 44.70 on August 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.07% returns over the last 6 months and -22.26% over the last 12 months.