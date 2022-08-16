Rattanindia Ent Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.07 crore, up 6.81% Y-o-Y
August 16, 2022 / 02:00 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rattanindia Enterprises are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.07 crore in June 2022 up 6.81% from Rs. 1.00 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 212.15 crore in June 2022 down 75760.45% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 208.09 crore in June 2022 down 63157.58% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2021.
Rattanindia Ent shares closed at 44.70 on August 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.07% returns over the last 6 months and -22.26% over the last 12 months.
|Rattanindia Enterprises
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.07
|0.60
|1.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.07
|0.60
|1.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.88
|0.83
|0.63
|Depreciation
|0.55
|0.53
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|208.45
|1.02
|0.26
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-208.81
|-1.79
|0.10
|Other Income
|0.17
|47.31
|0.23
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-208.64
|45.52
|0.33
|Interest
|3.51
|1.47
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-212.15
|44.05
|0.33
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-212.15
|44.05
|0.33
|Tax
|--
|0.20
|0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-212.15
|43.84
|0.28
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-212.15
|43.84
|0.28
|Equity Share Capital
|276.45
|276.45
|276.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.53
|0.32
|0.00
|Diluted EPS
|-1.53
|0.32
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.53
|0.32
|0.00
|Diluted EPS
|-1.53
|0.32
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited