Rattanindia Ent Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.08 crore, up 116.22% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:04 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rattanindia Enterprises are:Net Sales at Rs 1.08 crore in December 2022 up 116.22% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 49.31 crore in December 2022 down 5402.09% from Rs. 0.90 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 43.19 crore in December 2022 down 5167.07% from Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2021. Rattanindia Ent shares closed at 42.75 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.73% returns over the last 6 months and -17.55% over the last 12 months.
Rattanindia Enterprises
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations1.081.010.50
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1.081.010.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.230.850.89
Depreciation0.550.550.10
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses43.680.780.46
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-44.38-1.18-0.95
Other Income0.64101.220.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-43.74100.04-0.92
Interest5.575.380.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-49.3194.66-0.95
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-49.3194.66-0.95
Tax-----0.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-49.3194.66-0.90
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-49.3194.66-0.90
Equity Share Capital276.45276.45276.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.360.68-0.01
Diluted EPS-0.360.68-0.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.360.68-0.01
Diluted EPS-0.360.68-0.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

