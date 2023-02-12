Rattanindia Ent Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.08 crore, up 116.22% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1.08 1.01 0.50 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1.08 1.01 0.50 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 1.23 0.85 0.89 Depreciation 0.55 0.55 0.10 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 43.68 0.78 0.46 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -44.38 -1.18 -0.95 Other Income 0.64 101.22 0.03 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -43.74 100.04 -0.92 Interest 5.57 5.38 0.03 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -49.31 94.66 -0.95 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -49.31 94.66 -0.95 Tax -- -- -0.05 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -49.31 94.66 -0.90 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -49.31 94.66 -0.90 Equity Share Capital 276.45 276.45 276.45 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.36 0.68 -0.01 Diluted EPS -0.36 0.68 -0.01 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.36 0.68 -0.01 Diluted EPS -0.36 0.68 -0.01 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited