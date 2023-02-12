Rattanindia Ent Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.08 crore, up 116.22% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rattanindia Enterprises are:Net Sales at Rs 1.08 crore in December 2022 up 116.22% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 49.31 crore in December 2022 down 5402.09% from Rs. 0.90 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 43.19 crore in December 2022 down 5167.07% from Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2021.
|Rattanindia Ent shares closed at 42.75 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.73% returns over the last 6 months and -17.55% over the last 12 months.
|Rattanindia Enterprises
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.08
|1.01
|0.50
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.08
|1.01
|0.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.23
|0.85
|0.89
|Depreciation
|0.55
|0.55
|0.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|43.68
|0.78
|0.46
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-44.38
|-1.18
|-0.95
|Other Income
|0.64
|101.22
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-43.74
|100.04
|-0.92
|Interest
|5.57
|5.38
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-49.31
|94.66
|-0.95
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-49.31
|94.66
|-0.95
|Tax
|--
|--
|-0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-49.31
|94.66
|-0.90
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-49.31
|94.66
|-0.90
|Equity Share Capital
|276.45
|276.45
|276.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.36
|0.68
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.36
|0.68
|-0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.36
|0.68
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.36
|0.68
|-0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited