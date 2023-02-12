English
    Rattanindia Ent Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.08 crore, up 116.22% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:04 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rattanindia Enterprises are:Net Sales at Rs 1.08 crore in December 2022 up 116.22% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 49.31 crore in December 2022 down 5402.09% from Rs. 0.90 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 43.19 crore in December 2022 down 5167.07% from Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2021.Rattanindia Ent shares closed at 42.75 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.73% returns over the last 6 months and -17.55% over the last 12 months.
    Rattanindia Enterprises
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.081.010.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.081.010.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.230.850.89
    Depreciation0.550.550.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses43.680.780.46
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-44.38-1.18-0.95
    Other Income0.64101.220.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-43.74100.04-0.92
    Interest5.575.380.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-49.3194.66-0.95
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-49.3194.66-0.95
    Tax-----0.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-49.3194.66-0.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-49.3194.66-0.90
    Equity Share Capital276.45276.45276.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.360.68-0.01
    Diluted EPS-0.360.68-0.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.360.68-0.01
    Diluted EPS-0.360.68-0.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited