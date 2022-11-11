 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rattanindia Ent Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,175.76 crore, up 219381.05% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 11:26 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rattanindia Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,175.76 crore in September 2022 up 219381.05% from Rs. 0.54 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 103.50 crore in September 2022 up 2411.53% from Rs. 4.48 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 117.60 crore in September 2022 up 17918.18% from Rs. 0.66 crore in September 2021.

Rattanindia Ent EPS has increased to Rs. 0.74 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in September 2021.

Rattanindia Ent shares closed at 49.60 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 43.98% returns over the last 6 months and 1.33% over the last 12 months.

Rattanindia Enterprises
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,175.76 689.47 0.54
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,175.76 689.47 0.54
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 1,398.34 1,429.19 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -382.26 -876.99 --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 18.27 13.37 0.83
Depreciation 2.20 1.68 --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 129.32 331.97 0.40
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.89 -209.76 -0.69
Other Income 105.50 2.78 0.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 115.40 -206.98 -0.66
Interest 7.96 4.07 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 107.44 -211.06 -0.66
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 107.44 -211.06 -0.66
Tax 2.93 1.47 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 104.50 -212.53 -0.66
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 104.50 -212.53 -0.66
Minority Interest 0.67 0.26 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -1.67 -3.77 -3.81
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 103.50 -216.04 -4.48
Equity Share Capital 276.45 276.45 276.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.74 -1.57 -0.03
Diluted EPS 0.74 -1.57 -0.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.74 -1.57 -0.03
Diluted EPS 0.74 -1.57 -0.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 11, 2022 11:16 am
