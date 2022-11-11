Rattanindia Ent Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,175.76 crore, up 219381.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,175.76 crore in September 2022 up 219381.05% from Rs. 0.54 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 103.50 crore in September 2022 up 2411.53% from Rs. 4.48 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 117.60 crore in September 2022 up 17918.18% from Rs. 0.66 crore in September 2021.

Rattanindia Ent EPS has increased to Rs. 0.74 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in September 2021.

Rattanindia Ent shares closed at 49.60 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 43.98% returns over the last 6 months and 1.33% over the last 12 months.