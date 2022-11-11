English
    Rattanindia Ent Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,175.76 crore, up 219381.05% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 11:26 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rattanindia Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,175.76 crore in September 2022 up 219381.05% from Rs. 0.54 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 103.50 crore in September 2022 up 2411.53% from Rs. 4.48 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 117.60 crore in September 2022 up 17918.18% from Rs. 0.66 crore in September 2021.

    Rattanindia Ent EPS has increased to Rs. 0.74 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in September 2021.

    Rattanindia Ent shares closed at 49.60 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 43.98% returns over the last 6 months and 1.33% over the last 12 months.

    Rattanindia Enterprises
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,175.76689.470.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,175.76689.470.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods1,398.341,429.19--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-382.26-876.99--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.2713.370.83
    Depreciation2.201.68--
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses129.32331.970.40
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.89-209.76-0.69
    Other Income105.502.780.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax115.40-206.98-0.66
    Interest7.964.070.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax107.44-211.06-0.66
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax107.44-211.06-0.66
    Tax2.931.47--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities104.50-212.53-0.66
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period104.50-212.53-0.66
    Minority Interest0.670.26--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-1.67-3.77-3.81
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates103.50-216.04-4.48
    Equity Share Capital276.45276.45276.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.74-1.57-0.03
    Diluted EPS0.74-1.57-0.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.74-1.57-0.03
    Diluted EPS0.74-1.57-0.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

