Rattanindia Ent Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,105.77 crore, up 9278.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,105.77 crore in March 2023 up 9278.84% from Rs. 11.79 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 137.80 crore in March 2023 down 124.4% from Rs. 564.68 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 107.88 crore in March 2023 down 118.86% from Rs. 572.15 crore in March 2022.

Rattanindia Ent shares closed at 38.95 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -20.27% returns over the last 6 months and -13.06% over the last 12 months.