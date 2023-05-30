English
    Rattanindia Ent Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,105.77 crore, up 9278.84% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 01:08 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rattanindia Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,105.77 crore in March 2023 up 9278.84% from Rs. 11.79 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 137.80 crore in March 2023 down 124.4% from Rs. 564.68 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 107.88 crore in March 2023 down 118.86% from Rs. 572.15 crore in March 2022.

    Rattanindia Ent shares closed at 38.95 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -20.27% returns over the last 6 months and -13.06% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,105.771,152.8011.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,105.771,152.8011.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials93.30--8.55
    Purchase of Traded Goods757.79783.33--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks56.30180.13--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost22.5019.723.65
    Depreciation3.812.181.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses286.86179.676.15
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-114.80-12.24-7.72
    Other Income3.124.10578.72
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-111.69-8.14571.00
    Interest21.3815.851.79
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-133.07-23.99569.20
    Exceptional Items-----4.32
    P/L Before Tax-133.07-23.99564.89
    Tax1.426.930.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-134.49-30.92564.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-134.49-30.92564.68
    Minority Interest0.240.37--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-3.55-3.68--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-137.80-34.23564.68
    Equity Share Capital276.45276.45276.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.02-0.254.09
    Diluted EPS-1.02-0.254.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.02-0.254.09
    Diluted EPS-1.02-0.254.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Rattanindia Ent #RattanIndia Enterprises #Results
    first published: May 30, 2023 01:00 pm