Rattanindia Ent Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,105.77 crore, up 9278.84% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rattanindia Enterprises are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,105.77 crore in March 2023 up 9278.84% from Rs. 11.79 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 137.80 crore in March 2023 down 124.4% from Rs. 564.68 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 107.88 crore in March 2023 down 118.86% from Rs. 572.15 crore in March 2022.
Rattanindia Ent shares closed at 38.95 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -20.27% returns over the last 6 months and -13.06% over the last 12 months.
|Rattanindia Enterprises
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,105.77
|1,152.80
|11.79
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,105.77
|1,152.80
|11.79
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|93.30
|--
|8.55
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|757.79
|783.33
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|56.30
|180.13
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|22.50
|19.72
|3.65
|Depreciation
|3.81
|2.18
|1.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|286.86
|179.67
|6.15
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-114.80
|-12.24
|-7.72
|Other Income
|3.12
|4.10
|578.72
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-111.69
|-8.14
|571.00
|Interest
|21.38
|15.85
|1.79
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-133.07
|-23.99
|569.20
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-4.32
|P/L Before Tax
|-133.07
|-23.99
|564.89
|Tax
|1.42
|6.93
|0.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-134.49
|-30.92
|564.68
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-134.49
|-30.92
|564.68
|Minority Interest
|0.24
|0.37
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-3.55
|-3.68
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-137.80
|-34.23
|564.68
|Equity Share Capital
|276.45
|276.45
|276.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.02
|-0.25
|4.09
|Diluted EPS
|-1.02
|-0.25
|4.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.02
|-0.25
|4.09
|Diluted EPS
|-1.02
|-0.25
|4.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited