Rattanindia Ent Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.79 crore, up 11690% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:21 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rattanindia Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 11.79 crore in March 2022 up 11690% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 564.68 crore in March 2022 up 253890.43% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 572.15 crore in March 2022 up 220157.69% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2021.

Rattanindia Ent EPS has increased to Rs. 4.09 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2021.

Rattanindia Ent shares closed at 54.15 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 23.63% returns over the last 6 months and 202.51% over the last 12 months.

Rattanindia Enterprises
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 11.79 0.67 0.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 11.79 0.67 0.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 8.55 -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.65 1.34 0.76
Depreciation 1.15 0.10 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.15 0.69 0.27
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -7.72 -1.46 -0.93
Other Income 578.72 0.03 0.67
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 571.00 -1.44 -0.26
Interest 1.79 0.03 --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 569.20 -1.47 -0.26
Exceptional Items -4.32 -- --
P/L Before Tax 564.89 -1.47 -0.26
Tax 0.20 -0.05 -0.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 564.68 -1.42 -0.22
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 564.68 -1.42 -0.22
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -4.10 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 564.68 -5.52 -0.22
Equity Share Capital 276.45 276.45 276.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.09 -0.04 0.00
Diluted EPS 4.09 -0.04 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.09 -0.04 0.00
Diluted EPS 4.09 -0.04 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 2, 2022 12:11 pm
