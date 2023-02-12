 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rattanindia Ent Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,152.80 crore, up 172759.45% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 11:49 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rattanindia Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,152.80 crore in December 2022 up 172759.45% from Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 34.23 crore in December 2022 down 520.53% from Rs. 5.52 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.96 crore in December 2022 down 344.78% from Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2021.

Rattanindia Enterprises
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,152.80 1,175.76 0.67
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,152.80 1,175.76 0.67
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 783.33 1,398.34 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 180.13 -382.26 --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 19.72 18.27 1.34
Depreciation 2.18 2.20 0.10
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 179.67 129.32 0.69
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -12.24 9.89 -1.46
Other Income 4.10 105.50 0.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -8.14 115.40 -1.44
Interest 15.85 7.96 0.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -23.99 107.44 -1.47
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -23.99 107.44 -1.47
Tax 6.93 2.93 -0.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -30.92 104.50 -1.42
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -30.92 104.50 -1.42
Minority Interest 0.37 0.67 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -3.68 -1.67 -4.10
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -34.23 103.50 -5.52
Equity Share Capital 276.45 276.45 276.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.25 0.74 -0.04
Diluted EPS -0.25 0.74 -0.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.25 0.74 -0.04
Diluted EPS -0.25 0.74 -0.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited