Rattanindia Ent Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,152.80 crore, up 172759.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,152.80 crore in December 2022 up 172759.45% from Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 34.23 crore in December 2022 down 520.53% from Rs. 5.52 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.96 crore in December 2022 down 344.78% from Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2021.

Rattanindia Ent shares closed at 42.75 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.73% returns over the last 6 months and -17.55% over the last 12 months.