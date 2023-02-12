English
    Rattanindia Ent Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,152.80 crore, up 172759.45% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:49 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rattanindia Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,152.80 crore in December 2022 up 172759.45% from Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 34.23 crore in December 2022 down 520.53% from Rs. 5.52 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.96 crore in December 2022 down 344.78% from Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2021.

    Rattanindia Enterprises
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,152.801,175.760.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,152.801,175.760.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods783.331,398.34--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks180.13-382.26--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost19.7218.271.34
    Depreciation2.182.200.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses179.67129.320.69
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-12.249.89-1.46
    Other Income4.10105.500.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.14115.40-1.44
    Interest15.857.960.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-23.99107.44-1.47
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-23.99107.44-1.47
    Tax6.932.93-0.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-30.92104.50-1.42
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-30.92104.50-1.42
    Minority Interest0.370.67--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-3.68-1.67-4.10
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-34.23103.50-5.52
    Equity Share Capital276.45276.45276.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.250.74-0.04
    Diluted EPS-0.250.74-0.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.250.74-0.04
    Diluted EPS-0.250.74-0.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
