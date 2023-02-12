Rattanindia Ent Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,152.80 crore, up 172759.45% Y-o-Y
February 12, 2023 / 11:49 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rattanindia Enterprises are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,152.80 crore in December 2022 up 172759.45% from Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 34.23 crore in December 2022 down 520.53% from Rs. 5.52 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.96 crore in December 2022 down 344.78% from Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2021.
Rattanindia Ent shares closed at 42.75 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.73% returns over the last 6 months and -17.55% over the last 12 months.
|Rattanindia Enterprises
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,152.80
|1,175.76
|0.67
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,152.80
|1,175.76
|0.67
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|783.33
|1,398.34
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|180.13
|-382.26
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|19.72
|18.27
|1.34
|Depreciation
|2.18
|2.20
|0.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|179.67
|129.32
|0.69
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.24
|9.89
|-1.46
|Other Income
|4.10
|105.50
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.14
|115.40
|-1.44
|Interest
|15.85
|7.96
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-23.99
|107.44
|-1.47
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-23.99
|107.44
|-1.47
|Tax
|6.93
|2.93
|-0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-30.92
|104.50
|-1.42
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-30.92
|104.50
|-1.42
|Minority Interest
|0.37
|0.67
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-3.68
|-1.67
|-4.10
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-34.23
|103.50
|-5.52
|Equity Share Capital
|276.45
|276.45
|276.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.25
|0.74
|-0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.25
|0.74
|-0.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.25
|0.74
|-0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.25
|0.74
|-0.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
