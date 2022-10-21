Rattan Power Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 638.07 crore, down 15.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 638.07 crore in September 2022 down 15.73% from Rs. 757.14 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.41 crore in September 2022 down 40.88% from Rs. 19.30 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 206.55 crore in September 2022 down 10.21% from Rs. 230.04 crore in September 2021.

Rattan Power EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in September 2021.

Rattan Power shares closed at 4.15 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.45% returns over the last 6 months and -2.35% over the last 12 months.