Rattan Power Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 638.07 crore, down 15.73% Y-o-Y

Oct 21, 2022 / 09:32 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RattanIndia Power are:

Net Sales at Rs 638.07 crore in September 2022 down 15.73% from Rs. 757.14 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.41 crore in September 2022 down 40.88% from Rs. 19.30 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 206.55 crore in September 2022 down 10.21% from Rs. 230.04 crore in September 2021.

Rattan Power EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in September 2021.

Rattan Power shares closed at 4.15 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.45% returns over the last 6 months and -2.35% over the last 12 months.

RattanIndia Power
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 638.07 842.79 757.14
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 638.07 842.79 757.14
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 458.66 572.77 549.39
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.27 13.59 13.10
Depreciation 57.07 55.62 56.65
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 42.69 40.87 41.18
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 65.38 159.94 96.82
Other Income 84.10 81.19 76.57
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 149.48 241.13 173.39
Interest 138.07 127.18 154.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 11.41 113.95 19.30
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 11.41 113.95 19.30
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.41 113.95 19.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.41 113.95 19.30
Equity Share Capital 5,370.11 5,370.11 5,370.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.02 0.21 0.04
Diluted EPS 0.02 0.21 0.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.02 0.21 0.04
Diluted EPS 0.02 0.21 0.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

