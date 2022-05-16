 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rattan Power Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 823.23 crore, down 4.51% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 09:10 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RattanIndia Power are:

Net Sales at Rs 823.23 crore in March 2022 down 4.51% from Rs. 862.13 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 137.29 crore in March 2022 up 117.82% from Rs. 63.03 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 333.99 crore in March 2022 up 22.56% from Rs. 272.52 crore in March 2021.

Rattan Power EPS has increased to Rs. 0.26 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.12 in March 2021.

Rattan Power shares closed at 4.50 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 15.38% returns over the last 6 months and 40.62% over the last 12 months.

RattanIndia Power
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 823.23 804.79 862.13
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 823.23 804.79 862.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 578.02 506.77 618.99
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.24 13.29 6.15
Depreciation 56.66 57.01 55.39
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 43.50 36.40 334.40
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 134.81 191.32 -152.80
Other Income 142.52 50.39 369.93
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 277.33 241.71 217.13
Interest 140.04 137.27 154.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 137.29 104.44 63.03
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 137.29 104.44 63.03
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 137.29 104.44 63.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 137.29 104.44 63.03
Equity Share Capital 5,370.11 5,370.11 5,370.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.26 0.19 0.12
Diluted EPS 0.26 0.19 0.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.26 0.19 0.12
Diluted EPS 0.26 0.19 0.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 16, 2022 09:00 am
