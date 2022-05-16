Rattan Power Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 823.23 crore, down 4.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 823.23 crore in March 2022 down 4.51% from Rs. 862.13 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 137.29 crore in March 2022 up 117.82% from Rs. 63.03 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 333.99 crore in March 2022 up 22.56% from Rs. 272.52 crore in March 2021.

Rattan Power EPS has increased to Rs. 0.26 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.12 in March 2021.

Rattan Power shares closed at 4.50 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 15.38% returns over the last 6 months and 40.62% over the last 12 months.