Rattan Power Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 294.33 crore, up 2.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 294.33 crore in March 2020 up 2.72% from Rs. 286.54 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 51.92 crore in March 2020 up 73.09% from Rs. 192.94 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 181.03 crore in March 2020 up 41.64% from Rs. 127.81 crore in March 2019.

Rattan Power shares closed at 2.30 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 17.95% returns over the last 6 months and 31.43% over the last 12 months.