Rattan Power Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 294.33 crore, up 2.72% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RattanIndia Power are:
Net Sales at Rs 294.33 crore in March 2020 up 2.72% from Rs. 286.54 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 51.92 crore in March 2020 up 73.09% from Rs. 192.94 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 181.03 crore in March 2020 up 41.64% from Rs. 127.81 crore in March 2019.
Rattan Power shares closed at 2.30 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 17.95% returns over the last 6 months and 31.43% over the last 12 months.
|RattanIndia Power
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|294.33
|371.79
|286.54
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|294.33
|371.79
|286.54
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|90.13
|157.71
|71.02
|Employees Cost
|15.11
|12.62
|12.22
|Depreciation
|56.37
|57.01
|55.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|77.15
|111.06
|52.13
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|55.57
|33.39
|96.09
|Other Income
|69.09
|30.36
|-23.36
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|124.66
|63.75
|72.73
|Interest
|176.58
|624.48
|265.67
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-51.92
|-560.73
|-192.94
|Exceptional Items
|--
|2,667.41
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-51.92
|2,106.68
|-192.94
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-51.92
|2,106.68
|-192.94
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-51.92
|2,106.68
|-192.94
|Equity Share Capital
|4,939.78
|4,564.38
|2,952.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|7.01
|-0.65
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|6.91
|-0.65
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|7.01
|-0.65
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|6.91
|-0.65
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 10:35 am