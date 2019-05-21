Rattan Power Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 286.54 crore, down 56.25% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RattanIndia Power are:
Net Sales at Rs 286.54 crore in March 2019 down 56.25% from Rs. 654.92 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 192.94 crore in March 2019 down 4747.74% from Rs. 3.98 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 127.81 crore in March 2019 down 47.03% from Rs. 241.27 crore in March 2018.
Rattan Power shares closed at 2.40 on May 20, 2019 (NSE) and has given -38.46% returns over the last 6 months and -45.45% over the last 12 months.
|
|RattanIndia Power
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|286.54
|315.22
|654.92
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|286.54
|315.22
|654.92
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|71.02
|181.30
|438.24
|Employees Cost
|12.22
|10.45
|11.94
|Depreciation
|55.08
|57.09
|56.42
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|52.13
|47.55
|71.40
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|96.09
|18.83
|76.92
|Other Income
|-23.36
|73.83
|107.93
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|72.73
|92.66
|184.85
|Interest
|265.67
|281.21
|181.92
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-192.94
|-188.55
|2.93
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-192.94
|-188.55
|2.93
|Tax
|--
|--
|6.91
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-192.94
|-188.55
|-3.98
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-192.94
|-188.55
|-3.98
|Equity Share Capital
|2,952.93
|2,952.93
|2,952.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.65
|-0.64
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.65
|-0.64
|-0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.65
|-0.64
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.65
|-0.64
|-0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited