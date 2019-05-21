Rattan Power Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 286.54 crore, down 56.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 286.54 crore in March 2019 down 56.25% from Rs. 654.92 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 192.94 crore in March 2019 down 4747.74% from Rs. 3.98 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 127.81 crore in March 2019 down 47.03% from Rs. 241.27 crore in March 2018.

Rattan Power shares closed at 2.40 on May 20, 2019 (NSE) and has given -38.46% returns over the last 6 months and -45.45% over the last 12 months.