Rattan Power Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 842.79 crore, down 3.61% Y-o-Y

Jul 26, 2022 / 11:27 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RattanIndia Power are:

Net Sales at Rs 842.79 crore in June 2022 down 3.61% from Rs. 874.36 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 113.95 crore in June 2022 up 30.83% from Rs. 87.10 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 296.75 crore in June 2022 down 0.41% from Rs. 297.98 crore in June 2021.

Rattan Power EPS has increased to Rs. 0.21 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.16 in June 2021.

Rattan Power shares closed at 3.90 on July 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -44.68% returns over the last 6 months and -45.07% over the last 12 months.

RattanIndia Power
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 842.79 823.23 874.36
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 842.79 823.23 874.36
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 572.77 578.02 613.93
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 13.59 10.24 12.59
Depreciation 55.62 56.66 56.39
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 40.87 43.50 33.60
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 159.94 134.81 157.85
Other Income 81.19 142.52 83.74
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 241.13 277.33 241.59
Interest 127.18 140.04 154.49
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 113.95 137.29 87.10
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 113.95 137.29 87.10
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 113.95 137.29 87.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 113.95 137.29 87.10
Equity Share Capital 5,370.11 5,370.11 5,370.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.21 0.26 0.16
Diluted EPS 0.21 0.26 0.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.21 0.26 0.16
Diluted EPS 0.21 0.26 0.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

