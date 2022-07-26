Rattan Power Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 842.79 crore, down 3.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 842.79 crore in June 2022 down 3.61% from Rs. 874.36 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 113.95 crore in June 2022 up 30.83% from Rs. 87.10 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 296.75 crore in June 2022 down 0.41% from Rs. 297.98 crore in June 2021.

Rattan Power EPS has increased to Rs. 0.21 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.16 in June 2021.

Rattan Power shares closed at 3.90 on July 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -44.68% returns over the last 6 months and -45.07% over the last 12 months.