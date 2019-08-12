Rattan Power Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 560.85 crore, down 18.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 560.85 crore in June 2019 down 18.8% from Rs. 690.72 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 82.88 crore in June 2019 down 990.53% from Rs. 7.60 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 242.63 crore in June 2019 down 20.96% from Rs. 306.96 crore in June 2018.

Rattan Power shares closed at 1.25 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -55.36% returns over the last 6 months and -68.35% over the last 12 months.