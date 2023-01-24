 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rattan Power Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 849.72 crore, up 5.58% Y-o-Y

Jan 24, 2023 / 02:24 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RattanIndia Power are:

Net Sales at Rs 849.72 crore in December 2022 up 5.58% from Rs. 804.79 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 96.93 crore in December 2022 down 7.19% from Rs. 104.44 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 292.60 crore in December 2022 down 2.05% from Rs. 298.72 crore in December 2021.

RattanIndia Power
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 849.72 638.07 804.79
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 849.72 638.07 804.79
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 581.58 458.66 506.77
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.85 14.27 13.29
Depreciation 57.18 57.07 57.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 50.86 42.69 36.40
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 145.25 65.38 191.32
Other Income 90.17 84.10 50.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 235.42 149.48 241.71
Interest 138.49 138.07 137.27
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 96.93 11.41 104.44
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 96.93 11.41 104.44
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 96.93 11.41 104.44
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 96.93 11.41 104.44
Equity Share Capital 5,370.11 5,370.11 5,370.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.18 0.02 0.19
Diluted EPS 0.18 0.02 0.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.18 0.02 0.19
Diluted EPS 0.18 0.02 0.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited