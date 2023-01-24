Rattan Power Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 849.72 crore, up 5.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 849.72 crore in December 2022 up 5.58% from Rs. 804.79 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 96.93 crore in December 2022 down 7.19% from Rs. 104.44 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 292.60 crore in December 2022 down 2.05% from Rs. 298.72 crore in December 2021.

Rattan Power EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.18 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.19 in December 2021.

