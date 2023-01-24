Rattan Power Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 849.72 crore, up 5.58% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RattanIndia Power are:

    Net Sales at Rs 849.72 crore in December 2022 up 5.58% from Rs. 804.79 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 96.93 crore in December 2022 down 7.19% from Rs. 104.44 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 292.60 crore in December 2022 down 2.05% from Rs. 298.72 crore in December 2021.

    RattanIndia Power
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations849.72638.07804.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations849.72638.07804.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials581.58458.66506.77
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.8514.2713.29
    Depreciation57.1857.0757.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses50.8642.6936.40
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax145.2565.38191.32
    Other Income90.1784.1050.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax235.42149.48241.71
    Interest138.49138.07137.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax96.9311.41104.44
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax96.9311.41104.44
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities96.9311.41104.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period96.9311.41104.44
    Equity Share Capital5,370.115,370.115,370.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.180.020.19
    Diluted EPS0.180.020.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.180.020.19
    Diluted EPS0.180.020.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
