Rattan Power Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 804.79 crore, up 164.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 804.79 crore in December 2021 up 164.86% from Rs. 303.86 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 104.44 crore in December 2021 up 212.32% from Rs. 33.44 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 298.72 crore in December 2021 up 15.18% from Rs. 259.36 crore in December 2020.

Rattan Power EPS has increased to Rs. 0.19 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.07 in December 2020.

Rattan Power shares closed at 7.15 on January 24, 2022 (NSE)