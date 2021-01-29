Rattan Power Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 303.86 crore, down 18.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 303.86 crore in December 2020 down 18.27% from Rs. 371.79 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.44 crore in December 2020 down 98.41% from Rs. 2,106.68 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 259.36 crore in December 2020 up 114.77% from Rs. 120.76 crore in December 2019.

Rattan Power EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in December 2020 from Rs. 7.01 in December 2019.

Rattan Power shares closed at 3.30 on January 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 60.98% returns over the last 6 months and 78.38% over the last 12 months.