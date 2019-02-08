Rattan Power Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 315.22 crore, down 23.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 315.22 crore in December 2018 down 23.9% from Rs. 414.21 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 188.55 crore in December 2018 down 0.5% from Rs. 187.62 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 149.75 crore in December 2018 up 0.86% from Rs. 148.47 crore in December 2017.

Rattan Power shares closed at 3.00 on February 07, 2019 (NSE) and has given -25.93% returns over the last 6 months and -52.38% over the last 12 months.