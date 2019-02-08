Rattan Power Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 315.22 crore, down 23.9% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RattanIndia Power are:
Net Sales at Rs 315.22 crore in December 2018 down 23.9% from Rs. 414.21 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 188.55 crore in December 2018 down 0.5% from Rs. 187.62 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 149.75 crore in December 2018 up 0.86% from Rs. 148.47 crore in December 2017.
Rattan Power shares closed at 3.00 on February 07, 2019 (NSE) and has given -25.93% returns over the last 6 months and -52.38% over the last 12 months.
|
|RattanIndia Power
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|315.22
|616.79
|414.21
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|315.22
|616.79
|414.21
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|181.30
|377.35
|254.46
|Employees Cost
|10.45
|11.47
|11.25
|Depreciation
|57.09
|64.12
|57.50
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|47.55
|24.54
|39.38
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|18.83
|139.31
|51.62
|Other Income
|73.83
|65.65
|39.35
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|92.66
|204.96
|90.97
|Interest
|281.21
|270.10
|278.59
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-188.55
|-65.14
|-187.62
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-2,337.31
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-188.55
|-2,402.45
|-187.62
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-188.55
|-2,402.45
|-187.62
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-188.55
|-2,402.45
|-187.62
|Equity Share Capital
|2,952.93
|2,952.93
|2,952.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.64
|-8.13
|-0.64
|Diluted EPS
|-0.64
|-8.13
|-0.64
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.64
|-8.13
|-0.64
|Diluted EPS
|-0.64
|-8.13
|-0.64
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited