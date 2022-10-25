Rattan Power Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 638.07 crore, down 15.73% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for RattanIndia Power are:
Net Sales at Rs 638.07 crore in September 2022 down 15.73% from Rs. 757.14 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 517.60 crore in September 2022 down 12.52% from Rs. 460.02 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 203.28 crore in September 2022 down 11.29% from Rs. 229.14 crore in September 2021.
Rattan Power shares closed at 4.20 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.00% returns over the last 6 months and 6.33% over the last 12 months.
|RattanIndia Power
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|638.07
|842.79
|757.14
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|638.07
|842.79
|757.14
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|461.62
|573.53
|551.73
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|14.46
|13.77
|13.33
|Depreciation
|102.87
|101.55
|103.98
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|37.91
|36.32
|34.63
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|21.21
|117.62
|53.47
|Other Income
|79.20
|79.37
|71.69
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|100.41
|196.99
|125.16
|Interest
|618.01
|586.29
|589.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-517.60
|-389.30
|-463.95
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-517.60
|-389.30
|-463.95
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-517.60
|-389.30
|-463.95
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-517.60
|-389.30
|-463.95
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|3.93
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-517.60
|-389.30
|-460.02
|Equity Share Capital
|5,370.11
|5,370.11
|5,370.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.96
|-0.72
|-0.86
|Diluted EPS
|-0.96
|-0.72
|-0.86
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.96
|-0.72
|-0.86
|Diluted EPS
|-0.96
|-0.72
|-0.86
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited