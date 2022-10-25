 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rattan Power Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 638.07 crore, down 15.73% Y-o-Y

Oct 25, 2022 / 09:02 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for RattanIndia Power are:

Net Sales at Rs 638.07 crore in September 2022 down 15.73% from Rs. 757.14 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 517.60 crore in September 2022 down 12.52% from Rs. 460.02 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 203.28 crore in September 2022 down 11.29% from Rs. 229.14 crore in September 2021.

Rattan Power shares closed at 4.20 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.00% returns over the last 6 months and 6.33% over the last 12 months.

RattanIndia Power
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 638.07 842.79 757.14
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 638.07 842.79 757.14
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 461.62 573.53 551.73
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.46 13.77 13.33
Depreciation 102.87 101.55 103.98
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 37.91 36.32 34.63
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.21 117.62 53.47
Other Income 79.20 79.37 71.69
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 100.41 196.99 125.16
Interest 618.01 586.29 589.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -517.60 -389.30 -463.95
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -517.60 -389.30 -463.95
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -517.60 -389.30 -463.95
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -517.60 -389.30 -463.95
Minority Interest -- -- 3.93
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -517.60 -389.30 -460.02
Equity Share Capital 5,370.11 5,370.11 5,370.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.96 -0.72 -0.86
Diluted EPS -0.96 -0.72 -0.86
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.96 -0.72 -0.86
Diluted EPS -0.96 -0.72 -0.86
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 25, 2022 08:55 am
