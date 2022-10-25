Rattan Power Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 638.07 crore, down 15.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 638.07 crore in September 2022 down 15.73% from Rs. 757.14 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 517.60 crore in September 2022 down 12.52% from Rs. 460.02 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 203.28 crore in September 2022 down 11.29% from Rs. 229.14 crore in September 2021.

Rattan Power shares closed at 4.20 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.00% returns over the last 6 months and 6.33% over the last 12 months.