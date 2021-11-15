Rattan Power Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 757.14 crore, up 282.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 757.14 crore in September 2021 up 282.14% from Rs. 198.13 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 460.02 crore in September 2021 up 0.26% from Rs. 461.23 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 229.14 crore in September 2021 up 11.7% from Rs. 205.13 crore in September 2020.

Rattan Power shares closed at 4.00 on November 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 23.08% returns over the last 6 months and 105.13% over the last 12 months.