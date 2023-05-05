English
    Rattan Power Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 900.58 crore, up 9.4% Y-o-Y

    May 05, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for RattanIndia Power are:

    Net Sales at Rs 900.58 crore in March 2023 up 9.4% from Rs. 823.23 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 483.19 crore in March 2023 down 55.65% from Rs. 310.43 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 284.84 crore in March 2023 down 27.51% from Rs. 392.96 crore in March 2022.

    Rattan Power shares closed at 3.40 on May 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.07% returns over the last 6 months and -32.67% over the last 12 months.

    RattanIndia Power
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations900.58849.72823.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations900.58849.72823.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials619.82584.08578.42
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.7114.9510.38
    Depreciation96.97102.98102.78
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses71.2752.8050.99
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax99.8194.9180.66
    Other Income88.0681.57209.52
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax187.87176.48290.18
    Interest650.69656.24596.57
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-462.82-479.76-306.39
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-462.82-479.76-306.39
    Tax20.37----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-483.19-479.76-306.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-483.19-479.76-306.39
    Minority Interest-----4.04
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-483.19-479.76-310.43
    Equity Share Capital5,370.115,370.115,370.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.90-0.89-0.57
    Diluted EPS-0.90-0.89-0.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.90-0.89-0.57
    Diluted EPS-0.90-0.89-0.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 5, 2023 09:44 am