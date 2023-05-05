Rattan Power Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 900.58 crore, up 9.4% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for RattanIndia Power are:
Net Sales at Rs 900.58 crore in March 2023 up 9.4% from Rs. 823.23 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 483.19 crore in March 2023 down 55.65% from Rs. 310.43 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 284.84 crore in March 2023 down 27.51% from Rs. 392.96 crore in March 2022.
Rattan Power shares closed at 3.40 on May 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.07% returns over the last 6 months and -32.67% over the last 12 months.
|RattanIndia Power
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|900.58
|849.72
|823.23
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|900.58
|849.72
|823.23
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|619.82
|584.08
|578.42
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12.71
|14.95
|10.38
|Depreciation
|96.97
|102.98
|102.78
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|71.27
|52.80
|50.99
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|99.81
|94.91
|80.66
|Other Income
|88.06
|81.57
|209.52
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|187.87
|176.48
|290.18
|Interest
|650.69
|656.24
|596.57
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-462.82
|-479.76
|-306.39
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-462.82
|-479.76
|-306.39
|Tax
|20.37
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-483.19
|-479.76
|-306.39
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-483.19
|-479.76
|-306.39
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|-4.04
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-483.19
|-479.76
|-310.43
|Equity Share Capital
|5,370.11
|5,370.11
|5,370.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.90
|-0.89
|-0.57
|Diluted EPS
|-0.90
|-0.89
|-0.57
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.90
|-0.89
|-0.57
|Diluted EPS
|-0.90
|-0.89
|-0.57
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited