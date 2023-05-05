Rattan Power Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 900.58 crore, up 9.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 900.58 crore in March 2023 up 9.4% from Rs. 823.23 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 483.19 crore in March 2023 down 55.65% from Rs. 310.43 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 284.84 crore in March 2023 down 27.51% from Rs. 392.96 crore in March 2022.

Rattan Power shares closed at 3.40 on May 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.07% returns over the last 6 months and -32.67% over the last 12 months.