Rattan Power Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 823.23 crore, down 4.51% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 09:37 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for RattanIndia Power are:

Net Sales at Rs 823.23 crore in March 2022 down 4.51% from Rs. 862.13 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 310.43 crore in March 2022 down 889.5% from Rs. 39.32 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 392.96 crore in March 2022 down 43.79% from Rs. 699.08 crore in March 2021.

Rattan Power shares closed at 4.50 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 15.38% returns over the last 6 months and 40.62% over the last 12 months.

RattanIndia Power
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 823.23 804.79 862.13
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 823.23 804.79 862.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 578.42 504.57 613.09
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.38 13.52 5.89
Depreciation 102.78 104.49 101.59
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 50.99 38.92 25.20
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 80.66 143.29 116.36
Other Income 209.52 52.36 481.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 290.18 195.65 597.49
Interest 596.57 582.34 558.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -306.39 -386.69 39.29
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -306.39 -386.69 39.29
Tax -- -- 0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -306.39 -386.69 39.28
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -306.39 -386.69 39.28
Minority Interest -4.04 0.06 0.04
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -310.43 -386.63 39.32
Equity Share Capital 5,370.11 5,370.11 5,370.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.57 -0.72 0.08
Diluted EPS -0.57 -0.72 0.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.57 -0.72 0.08
Diluted EPS -0.57 -0.72 0.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 16, 2022 09:22 am
