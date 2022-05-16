Rattan Power Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 823.23 crore, down 4.51% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for RattanIndia Power are:
Net Sales at Rs 823.23 crore in March 2022 down 4.51% from Rs. 862.13 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 310.43 crore in March 2022 down 889.5% from Rs. 39.32 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 392.96 crore in March 2022 down 43.79% from Rs. 699.08 crore in March 2021.
Rattan Power shares closed at 4.50 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 15.38% returns over the last 6 months and 40.62% over the last 12 months.
|
|RattanIndia Power
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|823.23
|804.79
|862.13
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|823.23
|804.79
|862.13
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|578.42
|504.57
|613.09
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.38
|13.52
|5.89
|Depreciation
|102.78
|104.49
|101.59
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|50.99
|38.92
|25.20
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|80.66
|143.29
|116.36
|Other Income
|209.52
|52.36
|481.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|290.18
|195.65
|597.49
|Interest
|596.57
|582.34
|558.20
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-306.39
|-386.69
|39.29
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-306.39
|-386.69
|39.29
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-306.39
|-386.69
|39.28
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-306.39
|-386.69
|39.28
|Minority Interest
|-4.04
|0.06
|0.04
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-310.43
|-386.63
|39.32
|Equity Share Capital
|5,370.11
|5,370.11
|5,370.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.57
|-0.72
|0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.57
|-0.72
|0.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.57
|-0.72
|0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.57
|-0.72
|0.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited