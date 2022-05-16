Rattan Power Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 823.23 crore, down 4.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 823.23 crore in March 2022 down 4.51% from Rs. 862.13 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 310.43 crore in March 2022 down 889.5% from Rs. 39.32 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 392.96 crore in March 2022 down 43.79% from Rs. 699.08 crore in March 2021.

Rattan Power shares closed at 4.50 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 15.38% returns over the last 6 months and 40.62% over the last 12 months.