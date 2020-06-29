Rattan Power Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 294.33 crore, down 1.55% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for RattanIndia Power are:
Net Sales at Rs 294.33 crore in March 2020 down 1.55% from Rs. 298.97 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 511.73 crore in March 2020 up 187.24% from Rs. 586.61 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 131.32 crore in March 2020 up 45.3% from Rs. 90.38 crore in March 2019.
Rattan Power shares closed at 2.30 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 17.95% returns over the last 6 months and 31.43% over the last 12 months.
|RattanIndia Power
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|294.33
|371.79
|298.97
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|294.33
|371.79
|298.97
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|93.64
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|97.16
|162.38
|--
|Employees Cost
|34.92
|32.60
|31.35
|Depreciation
|104.28
|104.97
|101.52
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|101.54
|114.56
|74.01
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-43.57
|-42.72
|-1.55
|Other Income
|70.61
|26.62
|-9.59
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|27.04
|-16.10
|-11.14
|Interest
|538.81
|993.50
|582.81
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-511.77
|-1,009.60
|-593.95
|Exceptional Items
|--
|2,667.41
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-511.77
|1,657.81
|-593.95
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-511.77
|1,657.81
|-593.95
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-511.77
|1,657.81
|-593.95
|Minority Interest
|0.04
|0.04
|7.34
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|511.73
|1,657.85
|-586.61
|Equity Share Capital
|4,939.78
|4,564.38
|2,952.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.11
|5.52
|-2.01
|Diluted EPS
|-1.11
|5.44
|-2.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.11
|5.52
|-2.01
|Diluted EPS
|-1.11
|5.44
|-2.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 10:15 am