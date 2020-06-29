Rattan Power Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 294.33 crore, down 1.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 294.33 crore in March 2020 down 1.55% from Rs. 298.97 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 511.73 crore in March 2020 up 187.24% from Rs. 586.61 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 131.32 crore in March 2020 up 45.3% from Rs. 90.38 crore in March 2019.

Rattan Power shares closed at 2.30 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 17.95% returns over the last 6 months and 31.43% over the last 12 months.