Rattan Power Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 842.79 crore, down 3.61% Y-o-Y

Jul 26, 2022 / 11:31 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for RattanIndia Power are:

Net Sales at Rs 842.79 crore in June 2022 down 3.61% from Rs. 874.36 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 389.30 crore in June 2022 up 52.78% from Rs. 824.37 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 298.54 crore in June 2022 up 2.85% from Rs. 290.28 crore in June 2021.

Rattan Power shares closed at 3.90 on July 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -44.68% returns over the last 6 months and -45.07% over the last 12 months.

RattanIndia Power
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 842.79 823.23 874.36
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 842.79 823.23 874.36
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 573.53 578.42 616.27
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 13.77 10.38 12.81
Depreciation 101.55 102.78 103.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 36.32 50.99 31.07
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 117.62 80.66 111.01
Other Income 79.37 209.52 76.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 196.99 290.18 187.08
Interest 586.29 596.57 573.77
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -389.30 -306.39 -386.69
Exceptional Items -- -- -437.73
P/L Before Tax -389.30 -306.39 -824.42
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -389.30 -306.39 -824.42
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -389.30 -306.39 -824.42
Minority Interest -- -4.04 0.05
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -389.30 -310.43 -824.37
Equity Share Capital 5,370.11 5,370.11 5,370.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.72 -0.57 -1.54
Diluted EPS -0.72 -0.57 -1.54
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.72 -0.57 -1.54
Diluted EPS -0.72 -0.57 -1.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 26, 2022 11:22 am
