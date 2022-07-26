Rattan Power Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 842.79 crore, down 3.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 842.79 crore in June 2022 down 3.61% from Rs. 874.36 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 389.30 crore in June 2022 up 52.78% from Rs. 824.37 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 298.54 crore in June 2022 up 2.85% from Rs. 290.28 crore in June 2021.

Rattan Power shares closed at 3.90 on July 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -44.68% returns over the last 6 months and -45.07% over the last 12 months.