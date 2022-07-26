Rattan Power Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 842.79 crore, down 3.61% Y-o-Y
July 26, 2022 / 11:31 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for RattanIndia Power are:
Net Sales at Rs 842.79 crore in June 2022 down 3.61% from Rs. 874.36 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 389.30 crore in June 2022 up 52.78% from Rs. 824.37 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 298.54 crore in June 2022 up 2.85% from Rs. 290.28 crore in June 2021.
Rattan Power shares closed at 3.90 on July 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -44.68% returns over the last 6 months and -45.07% over the last 12 months.
|RattanIndia Power
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|842.79
|823.23
|874.36
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|842.79
|823.23
|874.36
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|573.53
|578.42
|616.27
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.77
|10.38
|12.81
|Depreciation
|101.55
|102.78
|103.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|36.32
|50.99
|31.07
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|117.62
|80.66
|111.01
|Other Income
|79.37
|209.52
|76.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|196.99
|290.18
|187.08
|Interest
|586.29
|596.57
|573.77
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-389.30
|-306.39
|-386.69
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-437.73
|P/L Before Tax
|-389.30
|-306.39
|-824.42
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-389.30
|-306.39
|-824.42
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-389.30
|-306.39
|-824.42
|Minority Interest
|--
|-4.04
|0.05
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-389.30
|-310.43
|-824.37
|Equity Share Capital
|5,370.11
|5,370.11
|5,370.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.72
|-0.57
|-1.54
|Diluted EPS
|-0.72
|-0.57
|-1.54
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.72
|-0.57
|-1.54
|Diluted EPS
|-0.72
|-0.57
|-1.54
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited