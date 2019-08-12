Rattan Power Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 560.85 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Jun'19 Mar'16 Jun'15 Net Sales/Income from operations 560.85 979.76 300.06 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 560.85 979.76 300.06 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 344.54 -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- 456.83 152.82 Employees Cost 31.47 17.36 22.20 Depreciation 101.41 -28.06 87.20 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 22.23 22.06 37.09 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 61.20 511.57 0.74 Other Income 53.00 32.45 11.33 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 114.20 544.02 12.07 Interest 602.26 304.96 268.20 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -488.06 239.06 -256.13 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -488.06 239.06 -256.13 Tax -- 11.92 7.00 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -488.06 227.14 -263.13 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -488.06 227.14 -263.13 Minority Interest 0.03 0.14 -0.05 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -488.03 227.28 -263.18 Equity Share Capital 2,952.93 2,952.93 2,952.93 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.65 0.77 -0.89 Diluted EPS -1.65 0.77 -0.89 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.65 0.77 -0.89 Diluted EPS -1.65 0.77 -0.89 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- 125.54 Share Holding (%) -- -- 42.51 Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- 163.05 - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- 96.05 - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- 55.22 b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- 6.70 - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- 3.95 - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- 2.27 Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited