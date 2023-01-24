 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rattan Power Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 849.72 crore, up 5.58% Y-o-Y

Jan 24, 2023 / 02:24 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for RattanIndia Power are:

Net Sales at Rs 849.72 crore in December 2022 up 5.58% from Rs. 804.79 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 479.76 crore in December 2022 down 24.09% from Rs. 386.63 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 279.46 crore in December 2022 down 6.89% from Rs. 300.14 crore in December 2021.

RattanIndia Power
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 849.72 638.07 804.79
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 849.72 638.07 804.79
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 584.08 461.62 504.57
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.95 14.46 13.52
Depreciation 102.98 102.87 104.49
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 52.80 37.91 38.92
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 94.91 21.21 143.29
Other Income 81.57 79.20 52.36
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 176.48 100.41 195.65
Interest 656.24 618.01 582.34
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -479.76 -517.60 -386.69
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -479.76 -517.60 -386.69
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -479.76 -517.60 -386.69
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -479.76 -517.60 -386.69
Minority Interest -- -- 0.06
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -479.76 -517.60 -386.63
Equity Share Capital 5,370.11 5,370.11 5,370.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.89 -0.96 -0.72
Diluted EPS -0.89 -0.96 -0.72
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.89 -0.96 -0.72
Diluted EPS -0.89 -0.96 -0.72
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited