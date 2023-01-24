Rattan Power Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 849.72 crore, up 5.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 849.72 crore in December 2022 up 5.58% from Rs. 804.79 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 479.76 crore in December 2022 down 24.09% from Rs. 386.63 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 279.46 crore in December 2022 down 6.89% from Rs. 300.14 crore in December 2021.